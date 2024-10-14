Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 492 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.3% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4,140.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ABBV opened at $194.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $342.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.62, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $135.85 and a one year high of $199.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.37.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.