Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 271 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in Bank of America by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 98,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 20,916 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Councilmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $771,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 54,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 14,901 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $530,145,635.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 998,961,079 shares in the company, valued at $43,085,191,337.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $530,145,635.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 998,961,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,085,191,337.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,577.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,921,082 shares of company stock worth $6,582,343,525 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $41.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $328.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $44.44.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

