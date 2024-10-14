Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Reduces Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lessened its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,830 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain makes up approximately 1.1% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $6,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4,950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 689.7% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Shares of IRM opened at $120.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.41. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $57.36 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The firm has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.33, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.59). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 595.44%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 433.33%.

In other news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $248,254.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,127.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $1,863,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,697,484. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $248,254.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at $993,127.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,003 shares of company stock worth $3,761,505. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

