Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Raises Stock Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing accounts for 1.2% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owned about 0.10% of Modine Manufacturing worth $6,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 300.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of MOD stock opened at $134.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.22. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $138.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $661.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.55 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MOD. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Modine Manufacturing

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 34,400 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $3,775,056.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,806,730.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

Featured Articles

