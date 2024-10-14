Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Purchases New Stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 117,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owned 0.18% of Air Transport Services Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,964,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,120,000 after acquiring an additional 380,958 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,864,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,855,000 after buying an additional 239,919 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,119,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,534,000 after buying an additional 233,789 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 487,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after buying an additional 220,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 300.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 253,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 190,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

ATSG opened at $16.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.82. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average is $14.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $488.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.67 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 0.90%. Air Transport Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATSG shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Air Transport Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

