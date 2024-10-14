Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Purchases 18,168 Shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report) by 109.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,168 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 2,336.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 172.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen raised their target price on Covenant Logistics Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Covenant Logistics Group

In other Covenant Logistics Group news, Director Herbert J. Schmidt sold 21,000 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $1,160,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,282.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group Price Performance

Covenant Logistics Group stock opened at $52.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $56.96. The company has a market capitalization of $691.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covenant Logistics Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is 14.10%.

Covenant Logistics Group Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

