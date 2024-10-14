Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Buys 39,098 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,098 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,757,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,314 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2,799.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,881,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,158 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $30,161,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 9.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,389,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,927,000 after purchasing an additional 847,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,520,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,554,000 after purchasing an additional 627,933 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $181,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,099,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,290,561.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

NYSE MGY opened at $27.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.41. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $19.16 and a twelve month high of $27.63.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $336.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.72 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 29.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGY. Wells Fargo & Company cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.27.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

