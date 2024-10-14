Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Buys 1,477 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 13,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.38, for a total transaction of $6,920,468.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 382,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,971,533.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 13,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.38, for a total transaction of $6,920,468.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 382,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,971,533.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Keyes sold 2,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.54, for a total transaction of $1,023,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,242,955.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,209 shares of company stock worth $16,564,666 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MUSA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $464.57.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $490.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $505.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $469.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.77. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $350.55 and a 52-week high of $552.30.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $6.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.01. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 64.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.14 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 7.55%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Stories

