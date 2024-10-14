Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OIS. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Oil States International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of OIS stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.50 and a beta of 2.65. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.83.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Oil States International had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oil States International will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Oil States International by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 171,971 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Oil States International by 524.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 102,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 85,973 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Oil States International by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 52,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 34,979 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Oil States International by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 14,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Oil States International by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 16,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

