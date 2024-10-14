NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Plans $0.45 Monthly Dividend

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 28.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:SRV traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.70. 19,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,688. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.51. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $47.34.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

