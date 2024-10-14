Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NQP stock opened at $12.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.14. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $12.89.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
