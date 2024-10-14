Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NUV opened at $9.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average is $8.71. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $9.15.
