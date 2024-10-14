Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NUV opened at $9.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average is $8.71. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $9.15.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

