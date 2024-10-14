Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years.

NEA opened at $11.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.32. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $12.06.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

