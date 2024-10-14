Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Truist Financial began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NRIX

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $23.75 on Monday. Nurix Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $26.31. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.28.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.67). The company had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.84% and a negative return on equity of 67.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $51,468.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,080.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $51,468.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,080.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $128,044.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,680.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,815 shares of company stock worth $1,424,931. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nurix Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRIX. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 299.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $123,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 9.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.