NULS (NULS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.59 Million

NULS (NULS) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 14th. During the last seven days, NULS has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. NULS has a total market capitalization of $37.42 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NULS Coin Profile

NULS was first traded on September 27th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 129,234,703 coins and its circulating supply is 110,158,163 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nuls (NULS) is a modular, highly customizable blockchain infrastructure that supports smart contracts, multi-chain mechanisms, and cross-chain consensus, designed to simplify blockchain technology for commercial use. The NULS tokens are utilized within the ecosystem for setting up nodes, creating tokens, voting, and staking, allowing users to participate actively in the network. The project was developed by a team with extensive blockchain expertise, including key members like co-founder Jason Zhang, who has a strong background in programming and blockchain technology.”

