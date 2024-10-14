Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 654.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,633,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,584 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 257,816.0% during the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,593,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,303 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,300.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,313 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,589,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,857,000 after acquiring an additional 823,036 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 34,472.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 691,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,696,000 after acquiring an additional 689,441 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $120.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $92.94 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.5126 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

