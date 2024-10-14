Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 366 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $12,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLR. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. HSBC upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.89.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DLR traded up $1.55 on Monday, hitting $162.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.94 and a fifty-two week high of $165.17.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

