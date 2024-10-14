Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $1.28 on Monday, hitting $191.36. The company had a trading volume of 330,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,430. The firm has a market cap of $87.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.45. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $201.92.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.14%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.44.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

