Novare Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,681,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210,788 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,648,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892,110 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,027,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,442 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,888,000. Finally, Nepc LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.0% in the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 3,508,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,093 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.33. The company had a trading volume of 627,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,963,280. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $84.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.301 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

