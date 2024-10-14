Novare Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises about 1.7% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $20,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 272,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,702,000 after purchasing an additional 156,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.00.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $552.17. 52,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,868. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $474.46 and a 12-month high of $579.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $546.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $545.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

