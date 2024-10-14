Novare Capital Management LLC Has $2.67 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,407.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 376,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 351,273 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.40. The company had a trading volume of 58,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,144. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.16. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $20.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

