Novare Capital Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Novare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,632,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,556,000 after buying an additional 122,190 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,552,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,302,000 after purchasing an additional 554,451 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,691,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,510,000 after purchasing an additional 733,440 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,161,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,705,000 after purchasing an additional 545,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,008,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,914,000 after purchasing an additional 79,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble
In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,216,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,360. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,216,970.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,325,360. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,194 shares of company stock worth $65,140,718 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.3 %
PG stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $171.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,397,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660,278. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.81. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $142.50 and a 12 month high of $177.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $404.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.69%.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.
