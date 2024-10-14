Novare Capital Management LLC Buys 3,128 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 40,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 14,751 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 54,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 44,332 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,148.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 706,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 684,923 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 311,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 47,087 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.64. The stock had a trading volume of 77,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,387. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.39. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $19.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

