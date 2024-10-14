Notable Labs (NASDAQ:NTBL) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Head to Head Contrast

Notable Labs (NASDAQ:NTBL – Get Free Report) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Notable Labs has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Notable Labs and Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Notable Labs N/A -80.81% -62.86% Pieris Pharmaceuticals -39.71% -101.29% -65.00%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Notable Labs $313,000.00 9.15 -$11.26 million N/A N/A Pieris Pharmaceuticals $20.87 million 1.05 -$24.54 million ($11.95) -1.38

This table compares Notable Labs and Pieris Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Notable Labs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.5% of Notable Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.1% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Notable Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Notable Labs and Pieris Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Notable Labs 0 1 1 0 2.50 Pieris Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Notable Labs presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,104.72%. Given Notable Labs’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Notable Labs is more favorable than Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Notable Labs beats Pieris Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Notable Labs

(Get Free Report)

Notable Labs, Ltd., a clinical-stage platform therapeutics company, develops predictive precision medicines for patients with cancer. The company, through its proprietary Predictive Precision Medicines Platform (PPMP), bio-simulates a cancer treatment and predicts, whether or not the patient will clinically respond to their actual treatment. Its PPMP is designed to identify and select clinically responsive patients prior to their treatment and enables fast-track therapeutic development in this patient population. The company's pipeline includes Volasertib, a potent Polo-like kinase 1 (PLK-1) inhibitor to induce cell cycle arrest and apoptosis in various cancer cells; and Fosciclopirox, a pro-drug of ciclopirox for acute myeloid leukemia. Notable Labs, Ltd. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biotechnological applications. The company focuses on the development of its 4-1BB bispecifics immuno-oncology (IO) programs. Its clinical pipeline consists of IO bispecifics, including S095012 (PRS-344), a bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting PD-L1 and 4-1BB in partnership with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; SGN-BB228 (PRS-346), a CD228 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody-Anticalin compound targeting CD228 and 4-1BB in partnership with Pfizer Inc.; and BOS-342 (PRS-342), a GPC3 x 4-1BB bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting GPC3 and 4-1BB in partnership with Boston Pharmaceuticals, which are in phase 1 studies. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

