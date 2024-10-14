Notable Labs, Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTBL) Short Interest Update

Notable Labs, Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 502,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the September 15th total of 622,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 80,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.
Separately, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Notable Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.
Notable Labs (NASDAQ:NTBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Notable Labs will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Notable Labs, Ltd., a clinical-stage platform therapeutics company, develops predictive precision medicines for patients with cancer. The company, through its proprietary Predictive Precision Medicines Platform (PPMP), bio-simulates a cancer treatment and predicts, whether or not the patient will clinically respond to their actual treatment.
