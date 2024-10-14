Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) PT Raised to $560.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $500.00 to $560.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NOC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $593.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $579.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $535.00.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $528.51. 40,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,415. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $418.60 and a 52-week high of $555.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $517.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $476.98.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 25.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total transaction of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,917.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,879 shares of company stock worth $1,410,703. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 241.2% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 245.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

