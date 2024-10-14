Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Nordson by 2,387.5% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Nordson in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.00.

Nordson Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $256.62 on Monday. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $208.91 and a 1-year high of $279.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.49 million. Nordson had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 3,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $749,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,576.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.