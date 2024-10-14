Non-Playable Coin (NPC) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $274.53 Million

Non-Playable Coin (NPC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. During the last seven days, Non-Playable Coin has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. Non-Playable Coin has a market capitalization of $274.53 million and $8.55 million worth of Non-Playable Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Non-Playable Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000076 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.90 or 0.00258293 BTC.

Non-Playable Coin Token Profile

Non-Playable Coin launched on July 28th, 2023. Non-Playable Coin’s total supply is 8,050,126,520 tokens. Non-Playable Coin’s official website is www.npc.com. Non-Playable Coin’s official Twitter account is @nonplayablecoin.

Buying and Selling Non-Playable Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Playable Coin (NPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Non-Playable Coin has a current supply of 8,050,126,520 with 7,249,767,137.601632 in circulation. The last known price of Non-Playable Coin is 0.03639904 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $7,242,140.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.npc.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Playable Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Non-Playable Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Non-Playable Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

