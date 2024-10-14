NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Down 4.3% – What’s Next?

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.94 and last traded at $5.97. Approximately 27,537,781 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 56,429,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.30 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of NIO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.93.

Get NIO alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NIO

NIO Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.86.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21). The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 32.47% and a negative return on equity of 104.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in NIO by 164.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,464,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,891,000 after buying an additional 4,018,659 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,361,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in NIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,343,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in NIO by 132.4% in the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,562,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after buying an additional 889,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 64.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,895,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 744,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.