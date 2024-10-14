NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Down 4.3% – What’s Next?

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.94 and last traded at $5.97. Approximately 27,537,781 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 56,429,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.30 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of NIO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.93.
NIO Stock Performance
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21). The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 32.47% and a negative return on equity of 104.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in NIO by 164.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,464,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,891,000 after buying an additional 4,018,659 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,361,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in NIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,343,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in NIO by 132.4% in the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,562,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after buying an additional 889,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 64.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,895,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 744,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
NIO Company Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
