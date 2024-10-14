Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Short Interest Update

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the September 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nightfood Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NGTF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.01. 65,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,638. Nightfood has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.

Nightfood Company Profile

Nightfood Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes sleep-friendly snack food products in the United States. It offers ice cream, cookies, chips, and candies under the Nightfood brand through direct-to-consumer, as well as wholesaler, retailers, and distributors.

