NFT Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. NFT has a market cap of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One NFT token can currently be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00008080 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00014065 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,016.24 or 1.00090860 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00007372 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006594 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000036 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/."

