Netcall plc (LON:NET) Insider Henrik Bang Sells 160,000 Shares

Netcall plc (LON:NET – Get Free Report) insider Henrik Bang sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18), for a total value of £144,000 ($188,457.01).

Netcall Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Netcall stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Monday, hitting GBX 93 ($1.22). The stock had a trading volume of 120,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,565. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 90.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 89.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £153.37 million, a P/E ratio of 3,052.00 and a beta of 0.23. Netcall plc has a twelve month low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 100 ($1.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Get Netcall alerts:

Netcall Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a GBX 0.89 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Netcall’s previous dividend of $0.83. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Netcall’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Netcall in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Get Our Latest Report on NET

Netcall Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty AI, a machine learning solution that predicts outcomes and improves business decision making; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netcall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netcall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.