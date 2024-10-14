NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Purchased by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,744 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,675 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in NetApp by 706.3% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $208,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $208,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $88,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,782.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NetApp from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on NetApp from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NetApp from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on NetApp from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.06.

NetApp Stock Up 1.6 %

NetApp stock opened at $126.93 on Monday. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.82 and a twelve month high of $135.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. NetApp had a return on equity of 121.41% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

