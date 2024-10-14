Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised ICU Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $149.00.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $178.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.95 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $78.28 and a 52 week high of $188.53.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.64 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICU Medical

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.11, for a total value of $295,425.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,482 shares in the company, valued at $645,901.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,665,666.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.11, for a total value of $295,425.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,482 shares in the company, valued at $645,901.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,552 shares of company stock valued at $6,679,322. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICU Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,440,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $243,438,000 after buying an additional 315,103 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in ICU Medical by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 278,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,882,000 after purchasing an additional 145,485 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $15,425,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 2,966.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,844,000 after purchasing an additional 137,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 327.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,158,000 after buying an additional 104,264 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

