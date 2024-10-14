NEAR Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $212.21 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 13th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $4.65 or 0.00007447 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 7% against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.65 billion and $212.21 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00046039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00012543 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006913 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000544 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,215,069,697 coins and its circulating supply is 1,214,517,877 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,214,979,188 with 1,214,336,904 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.76185917 USD and is up 0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 453 active market(s) with $231,175,091.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

