Nature Wood Group Limited (NASDAQ:NWGL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nature Wood Group Limited (NASDAQ:NWGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the September 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Nature Wood Group Price Performance

Shares of NWGL stock remained flat at $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,256. Nature Wood Group has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $21.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04.

Get Nature Wood Group alerts:

Nature Wood Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Nature Wood Group Limited, an integrated forestry company, engages in up-stream forest management and harvesting, and down-stream wood-processing and distribution activities. The company offers a range of products, including logs, decking and flooring products, sawn timber, recycled and synthesized charcoal, machine-made charcoal, and essential oils.

Receive News & Ratings for Nature Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.