Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Health Trends Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NHTC opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.65 million, a P/E ratio of 114.00 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.78. Natural Health Trends has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $7.40.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter.

Natural Health Trends Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Health Trends

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.04%. Natural Health Trends’s payout ratio is presently 1,600.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Natural Health Trends by 37.6% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natural Health Trends in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in Natural Health Trends in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

