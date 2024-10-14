National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Shares Purchased by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report) by 61.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,451 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel owned 0.24% of National Research worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NRC. CWM LLC lifted its position in National Research by 889.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Research by 860.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of National Research in the second quarter valued at $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in National Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in National Research during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

National Research Stock Performance

Shares of NRC stock opened at $18.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.49. National Research Co. has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $44.60.

National Research Dividend Announcement

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

