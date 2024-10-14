National Bankshares Raises Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$28.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BDT. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Bird Construction to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Bird Construction from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bird Construction has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$31.88.

BDT opened at C$31.90 on Thursday. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$10.06 and a 52 week high of C$32.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.40. The firm has a market cap of C$1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.90.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$873.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$772.65 million. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 26.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 2.5901804 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0467 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

