Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.94, but opened at $18.45. Nano Nuclear Energy shares last traded at $19.05, with a volume of 338,868 shares trading hands.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Nano Nuclear Energy Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.76.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc is an emerging, advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified and vertically integrated company across business lines cutting edge portable microreactor technology, nuclear fuel fabrication, nuclear fuel transportation and nuclear industry consulting services.

