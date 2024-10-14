Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 151 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,882,000 after buying an additional 8,748,758 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 505.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 813,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,515,000 after buying an additional 679,010 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,459,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,295,000 after purchasing an additional 612,202 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,895,000 after purchasing an additional 466,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $73,967,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $200.41. 211,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,144. The company has a market capitalization of $86.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $200.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.01.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.