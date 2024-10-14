Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024,631 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,752,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,352,000 after buying an additional 243,976 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228,821 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,718,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,385,000 after purchasing an additional 252,733 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,981,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,625,000 after purchasing an additional 35,319 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.55 on Monday, reaching $287.66. The company had a trading volume of 722,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,302. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $287.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $275.14 and a 200-day moving average of $266.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

