Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC Has $370,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,176 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,059 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 1,401 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. HSBC cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen raised shares of QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $171.93. 1,186,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,024,641. The stock has a market cap of $191.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.85 and a 200-day moving average of $182.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.33 and a 52 week high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,535,970.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,407 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

