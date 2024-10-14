Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Motorpoint Group Plc (LON:MOTR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 165.51 ($2.16) and last traded at GBX 165 ($2.15), with a volume of 103968 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163.50 ($2.14).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 146.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 142.65. The company has a market capitalization of £140.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,833.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 422.83.

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as independent omnichannel vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company also offers new cars that are under four years old or have completed less than 30,000 miles; and range of commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand.

