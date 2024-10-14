Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $471.06 and last traded at $469.97, with a volume of 22843 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $467.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MSI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $466.17.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $436.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.84, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at $19,079,557.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Sapient Capital LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

