Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Bought by Martin Capital Advisors LLP

Martin Capital Advisors LLP lifted its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Morningstar makes up approximately 1.0% of Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MORN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Morningstar by 13.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in Morningstar by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,547,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Morningstar by 71.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

In related news, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total value of $237,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,963.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.95, for a total value of $2,464,733.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,517,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,754,779.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total transaction of $237,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,963.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,541 shares of company stock worth $18,399,192. 39.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.67.

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of MORN stock opened at $340.08 on Monday. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.45 and a twelve month high of $340.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 68.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.79.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $571.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 22.34%.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

