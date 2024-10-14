Morgan Stanley Increases Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Price Target to $14.00

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.90.

Bridge Investment Group Price Performance

Shares of BRDG opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Bridge Investment Group has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $10.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.63 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.80.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $104.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bridge Investment Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. This is a boost from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -472.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bridge Investment Group

In other Bridge Investment Group news, Chairman Robert Randolph Morse sold 25,971 shares of Bridge Investment Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $208,547.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,554,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,511,984.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Robert Randolph Morse sold 25,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $208,547.13. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,554,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,511,984.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Slager sold 6,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $52,624.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 786,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,495,440.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,366 shares of company stock worth $687,133 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridge Investment Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,261,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,339,000 after purchasing an additional 206,840 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Bridge Investment Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 860,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 783,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 504,812 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 171,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 30,620 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 114,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,726 shares in the last quarter. 52.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Further Reading

