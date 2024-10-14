Morgan Stanley Boosts BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $1,245.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,150.00 to $1,245.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.72% from the stock’s current price.

BLK has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on BlackRock from $945.00 to $995.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on BlackRock from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $979.54.

BLK opened at $990.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $899.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $831.33. The company has a market capitalization of $147.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $996.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.42 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 41.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at $298,272,703.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

