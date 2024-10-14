Moonriver (MOVR) Market Capitalization Tops $86.52 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Moonriver token can now be purchased for about $9.41 or 0.00015031 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Moonriver has a market cap of $86.52 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Moonriver alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.66 or 0.00253401 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 11,564,605 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,193,741 tokens. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver (MOVR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Moonriver has a current supply of 11,563,397 with 9,192,948 in circulation. The last known price of Moonriver is 9.27963849 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $2,514,214.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonriver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonriver and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.