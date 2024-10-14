Monero (XMR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $58.01 Million

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $155.09 or 0.00235466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.86 billion and approximately $58.01 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,866.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $357.10 or 0.00542152 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009326 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.82 or 0.00101446 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00029486 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00029940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00074379 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

